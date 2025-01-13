Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins in Prayagraj, drawing millions to the sacred Triveni Sangam

The 45-day-long Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, officially commenced today at the revered Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Pilgrims, saints, sages, and visitors from across the globe are already descending on the site for the spiritual and cultural spectacle, which will continue until February 26.

Held every 12 years in Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh Mela is a major pilgrimage event that draws millions, marking a unique confluence of faith, tradition, and devotion. The gathering is not only a celebration of spirituality but also a deep reflection of India’s cultural and religious heritage.

This year’s Mela is particularly significant, falling within the rare 144-year celestial cycle that enhances the sacredness of the occasion. According to ancient traditions, this cycle, defined by specific alignments of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, amplifies the spiritual benefits of attending the Kumbh. While the event itself rotates between four locations—Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Nashik—the Maha Kumbh, a particularly auspicious iteration, is exclusive to Prayagraj.

The origins of the Maha Kumbh Mela are believed to trace back to the 8th century, when the philosopher Adi Shankaracharya invited ascetics and scholars for a great spiritual gathering. It is also intertwined with the myth of the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean in Hindu mythology, during which the nectar of immortality was discovered. The term “Kumbh,” meaning “pitcher,” symbolizes the vessel that carried this nectar, while also representing the zodiac sign Aquarius, tied to the positioning of Jupiter during the event.

As part of the rituals, the Shahi Snan, or royal baths, are the focal point of the Mela. Devotees believe that bathing in the sacred waters during these designated times purifies the soul and brings spiritual renewal. This year’s Shahi Snan dates are:

January 14: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan) January 29: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan) February 3: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan) February 12: Maghi Purnima (Fifth Shahi Snan) February 26: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

The significance of these sacred baths, accompanied by devotional processions and communal prayers, underscores the event’s profound spiritual importance for Hindus worldwide.