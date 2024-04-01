Reliance Jio sees surge in wireless subscribers; adds about 4.2 million subscribers in January 2024

Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Jio added about 4.2 million wireless subscribers in January 2024, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Bharti Airtel added 0.75 million subscribers during the same period, the telecom regulator's data revealed. Vodafone Idea lost 1.5 million subscribers in January 2024.
The addition of the new subscribers brings the total number of Jio mobile users to about 464 million and Airtel to 382 million at the end of January. Meanwhile, Vodafone's total number of mobile users dropped to 221 million.
This is the highest number of wireless subscribers Reliance Jio has added in the past year. According to the TRAI data, Jio is the leading service provider (wired and wireless).
The total number of telephone subscribers witnessed a rise from 1.18 billion in November 2023 to 1.19 billion by the end of December 2023, indicating a monthly growth rate of 0.39 percent, according to TRAI data.