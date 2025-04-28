            
RIL's Campa gains double-digit market share; consumer brands achieve Rs 11,500 cr of turnover in FY25

Overall, Reliance Retail registered a 16% growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 on a year-on-year basis. The revenue for the full year was up 8% and EBITDA grew by 9%

By  Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 10:36 AM
Reliance acquired Campa in August 2022

Reliance Industries' beverage brand Campa and packaged drinking water Independence achieved double-digit market share in the key markets in the fiscal year 2025. Reliance Retail acquired the iconic beverage from its owner Pure Drinks in August 2022. Within the 18 months of revival, Campa had crossed over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue and secured more than 10% market share in beverages in several Indian states.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), did around Rs 11,500 crore of turnover in the fiscal year 2025 and over 60% of that came from general trade.

Overall, Reliance Retail registered a 16% growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 on a year-on-year basis. The revenue for the full year was up 8% and EBITDA grew by 9%.

According to Reliance Retail's Chief Financial Officer Dinesh Taluja, the consumer brands business achieved almost Rs 11,450 crore of sales in the second year of operations.

Taluja added that the company will continue to expand its reach through general trade, leading to 3.5x year-on-year growth in sales during the period.

On the distribution network of the FMCG, the CFO said that the business was up 30% on a Y-o-Y basis.

"We are expanding the reach of the business. The merchant base was up 60% on a Y-o-Y basis," Taluja added.

He said, "We would set up distribution in select markets to really distribute our products where they have the relevant appeal".

Further, he said that the grocery business was a star performer during the March quarter with store business outperforming industry performance.

"Some of the premium formats, including Freshpik and Gofresh, where we provide differentiated assortment and shopping experience, are finding very good acceptance. And in the affluent areas, we are launching more and more premium stores," Taluja added.


First Published on Apr 28, 2025 10:34 AM

