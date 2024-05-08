            

      Sharan Hegde first South Asian finance creator to make red carpet appearance at Cannes

      Sharan Hegde says, "This opportunity not only represents a personal milestone of supporting the Indian Film Industry on the world stage but also a step towards increased representation and diversity in the finance and creator spaces."

      May 8, 2024 2:05 PM
      Sharan Hegde

      Sharan Hegde, founder of the 1% Club, will be the first South Asian finance creator representing India to make a red carpet appearance at the Festival De Cannes.

      Speaking on his red carpet debut as the first South Asian Finance Creator, Sharan Hegde says, "My goal has always been to demystify financial concepts and empower people to take control of their financial futures. This opportunity not only represents a personal milestone of supporting the Indian Film Industry on the world stage but also a step towards increased representation and diversity in the finance and creator spaces. It's a significant step towards recognizing the role that creators and influencers play in educating and inspiring people, especially when it comes to complex topics like personal finance. I look forward to representing India, the creator economy, and the finance influencer community on this prestigious stage."

      Hegde leads a dynamic community and academy dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve financial independence and early retirement. With his guidance and resources, members gain invaluable insights, access to cutting-edge strategies, and the opportunity to network and collaborate with like-minded individuals driven by extraordinary aspirations. He is also the host of “The 1% Club Show” Podcast and has driven insightful discussions with big industrialists and entrepreneurs such as Nikhil Kamath and Robert Kiyosaki to name a few.


      First Published on May 8, 2024 1:47 PM

