Amul eyes Rs 80,000 crore turnover as health-focused ice creams boost growth

Amul is witnessing a sharp surge in its ice cream business this summer, with growth estimated at 35–40%, according to Managing Director Jayen Mehta. The momentum, driven by early onset of summer and a growing consumer shift towards healthier variants, is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s annual performance.
Mehta said that it has been a fantastic season, and ever since February, when early summer was witnessed, the brand have been witnessing month-on-month and year-on-year growth of over 35–40% in their ice cream segment.
The Indian ice cream market is experiencing strong double-digit growth, fuelled not just by weather patterns but also by evolving consumer preferences. While traditional flavours such as vanilla and chocolate remain popular, demand for healthier options, such as low-fat, high-protein and sugar-free ice creams, is steadily rising.
Consumers are also increasingly opting for plant-based and dairy-free alternatives, especially those catering to lactose-intolerant and vegan populations. Ice creams enriched with dry fruits, superfoods and probiotics are gaining traction beyond metros, reaching deep into tier-2 and tier-3 markets.
Amul has responded to this shift with the launch of 20 to 25 new ice cream products this season. The company is also expanding its range of protein-based items, targeting health-conscious consumers as part of its broader product diversification strategy.
Last year, Amul recorded a turnover of Rs 66,000 crore, surpassing its closest multinational rival by nearly 10%. Building on that performance, Mehta expects the company to close the current financial year with revenues in the range of Rs 75,000 - 80,000 crore. The growth is supported by new product introductions, a wider distribution network and intensified marketing efforts.