            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • canva-outage-sparks-global-disruption-raises-platform-stability-concerns-73354

Canva outage sparks global disruption, raises platform stability concerns

While Canva’s official status page acknowledged the downtime and detailed a series of ongoing issues including failed design saves, broken comment threads and malfunctioning real-time notifications, users in the US appear to have been hit hardest.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 10:37 AM
Canva outage sparks global disruption, raises platform stability concerns
Usage of Canva’s AI tools has with over 10 billion uses to date.

Creative professionals around the world faced an unexpected jolt Tuesday morning as Canva went offline due to a significant system outage. The disruption affecting users' ability to save, edit or even view designs, highlights the growing tension between rapid AI-driven feature rollouts and platform stability.

While Canva’s official status page acknowledged the downtime and detailed a series of ongoing issues including failed design saves, broken comment threads and malfunctioning real-time notifications, users in the US appear to have been hit hardest.

According to Downdetector, over 600 users in the US reported problems, while Indian users reported relatively fewer cases.

The outage comes at a time when Canva is rapidly scaling, both in terms of users and its suite of AI-powered features. Just weeks ago, the company partnered with Google to integrate Veo 3, a generative AI model capable of producing 8-second videos with synchronized audio from simple text prompts.

Canva's recent acquisition spree of AI startups and its increasing focus on premium offerings only intensify the need for a stable user experience.


Tags
First Published on Jul 8, 2025 10:37 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

E‑Commerce firms accused of selling pan masala and gutka in Maharashtra, despite state-wide ban

E‑Commerce firms accused of selling pan masala and gutka in Maharashtra, despite state-wide ban

Brand Marketing

Shubman Gill’s Nike vest sparks sports sponsorship debate

Shubman Gill’s Nike vest sparks sports sponsorship debate

Brand Marketing

Threads closes in on X as mobile app race heats up; Bluesky lags despite surge

Threads closes in on X as mobile app race heats up; Bluesky lags despite surge

Brand Marketing

Titan grows 20% in Q1 FY26, jewellery, watches lead the way

Titan grows 20% in Q1 FY26, jewellery, watches lead the way

Brand Makers

'America Party’ jibe aside, Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja shatters pay records

'America Party’ jibe aside, Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja shatters pay records

Brand Marketing

KFC India's daily sales plummet 6.4% per store in FY25; GenZ becomes new marketing focus

KFC India's daily sales plummet 6.4% per store in FY25; GenZ becomes new marketing focus

Brand Marketing

Wedding season, Akshaya Tritiya spark 31% sales surge for Kalyan Jewellers in Q1

Wedding season, Akshaya Tritiya spark 31% sales surge for Kalyan Jewellers in Q1