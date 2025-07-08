Canva outage sparks global disruption, raises platform stability concerns

ADVERTISEMENT
Creative professionals around the world faced an unexpected jolt Tuesday morning as Canva went offline due to a significant system outage. The disruption affecting users' ability to save, edit or even view designs, highlights the growing tension between rapid AI-driven feature rollouts and platform stability.
While Canva’s official status page acknowledged the downtime and detailed a series of ongoing issues including failed design saves, broken comment threads and malfunctioning real-time notifications, users in the US appear to have been hit hardest.
We're on it! We're working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. Check https://t.co/fluLX6fxwP for updates. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/IQGVtLeAYs— Canva (@canva) July 8, 2025
According to Downdetector, over 600 users in the US reported problems, while Indian users reported relatively fewer cases.
The outage comes at a time when Canva is rapidly scaling, both in terms of users and its suite of AI-powered features. Just weeks ago, the company partnered with Google to integrate Veo 3, a generative AI model capable of producing 8-second videos with synchronized audio from simple text prompts.
Canva's recent acquisition spree of AI startups and its increasing focus on premium offerings only intensify the need for a stable user experience.