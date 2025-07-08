Deepika Padukone gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Career, achievements, and all you need to know

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been named among the newest inductees to Hollywood's iconic Walk of Fame, marking a major milestone in her already illustrious career.

The Indian actress, producer, and mental health advocate will now have her name etched alongside legends of global entertainment, a recognition of her cross-cultural impact in cinema, fashion, and public life.

Born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Deepika was raised in Bengaluru, India.

She hails from a family rooted in sports - her father, Prakash Padukone, is a celebrated badminton champion, and her younger sister Anisha is a professional golfer. Deepika herself played badminton at the national level and was also a state-level baseball player before taking a leap into the world of modelling and eventually, acting.

While still in school, she began her modelling journey and quickly became a sensation. Her breakout moment came when she walked the runway at Lakme India Fashion Week in 2005, followed by being crowned "Model of the Year" at the Kingfisher Fashion Awards. She also gained international attention as Maybelline's cover girl and starred in the coveted Kingfisher Calendar.

Acting debut

Her acting debut in the Kannada film Aishwarya was followed by a dream Bollywood launch opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007), which catapulted her to instant stardom.

Over the years, she has delivered critically acclaimed and commercially successful performances in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Chhapaak.

Beyond Indian cinema, Deepika has also made her presence felt in Hollywood, starring alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Known for her poise and powerful screen presence, she has become one of India's most bankable and beloved stars, winning several prestigious awards including multiple Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

Off-screen, Deepika is admired for her candid advocacy for mental health awareness. After opening up about her own battle with depression, she founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to support mental well-being initiatives across India.

She is also a fashion icon, frequently gracing international red carpets and featuring on best-dressed lists.

Deepika is married to fellow Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, in 2024.