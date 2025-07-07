Domino's, Pizza Hut add hundreds of stores in FY25 as India pizza market heats up

Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut are aggressively expanding their presence, focusing on boosting brand recall and driving sales growth. Devyani International Ltd's Chairman, Ravi Jaipuria, whose company operates the Pizza Hut chain in India, believes that the shift in consumer habits towards hygienic, accessible, and branded food will continue to drive growth in the organized Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector.

Pizza Hut has witnessed a notable expansion, with 63 stores added in Fiscal Year 2025. According to the Devyani International Limited (DIL), the network expansion aligned with its focus on capitalizing on the wave of category growth.

"The category remains vibrant and attractive despite the current ebbs in the macroeconomic environment, and our expansion strategy will ensure that the business not only recovers but thrives," DIL mentioned in its annual report.

Pizza Hut India stores have increased from 567 in FY2024 to 630 as of March 31, 2025. DIL operates Pizza Hut in India and Nepal, with 637 outlets across the region.

In contrast, rival quick service restaurant chain, Domino's India, opened 184 stores in fiscal year 2025, and has planned to open 230 more such outlets in the ongoing fiscal year.

Sameer Khetarpal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jubilant FoodWorks said, "We will open 280 Domino's stores with a split of 250 in India, 30 in Turkey".

The Jubilant FoodWorks-backed pizza chain's revenue growth stood at 13.4%, while EBITDA scaled to Rs 857 crore, clocking 12.4% growth in FY25. Domino's India revenue increased to Rs 6,104.8 crore, up by 14.2% in FY25.

On the other hand, Pizza Hut clocked a revenue from operations at Rs 732.2 crore in FY25 compared to 709 crore in FY24. According to DIL, the fast food chain experienced a significant rebound in demand during the festive season, registering sales of Rs 276 crore. However, Pizza Hut's brand contribution margin plummeted to 2.7% in FY25 from 7.2% in FY2024 as average daily sales fell to Rs 34,000 from Rs 37,000 in the previous fiscal. Whereas, Domino's average daily sales jumped from Rs 75,913 to Rs 81,748 in FY25.

India's food services industry is undergoing a seismic shift at present, with QSR chains capitalizing on technology, data-driven marketing, and customer engagement platforms. India's pizza chain market has remained fiercely competitive, with Domino's and Pizza Hut continued to remain a dominant players in the country.