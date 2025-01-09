Swiggy Instamart scales up to 76 cities, plans to launch standalone app

Swiggy has announced that its flagship service, Swiggy Instamart, is now operational in 76 cities, across the country. The company also revealed plans to roll out a standalone Instamart app, even as the service remains fully accessible through the main Swiggy platform.

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO at Swiggy, said, "While it’s been clear for a while now that Swiggy Instamart is set to match Food delivery in size, recent developments show it’s on track to surpass Food delivery in both penetration and scale. The positive reception in new cities and categories suggests Instamart could achieve far greater user adoption, going well beyond 100M+ users. Instamart will remain a key offering within the Swiggy app, helping us amass the cross-pollination benefits of a unified app. The standalone app will be an add-on, augmenting our reach by meeting consumers where they are, and ensuring we continue delivering the best possible experience in the category."

This dual strategy—maintaining Instamart within the main Swiggy platform while launching a standalone app—aims to deliver maximum convenience to a broad consumer base.

Users will be able to continue accessing Instamart's 10-minute deliveries of nearly 50,000 products through the unified Swiggy app or opt for the dedicated Instamart app for faster access and a more streamlined experience.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said “Swiggy Instamart is on a rapid growth trajectory, offering a compelling value proposition with 10-minute deliveries and an expanding range of nearly 50,000 products. The launch of the Instamart app ensures seamless adoption and access to the service in a category that we believe we have only scratched the surface of. Whether consumers access Instamart via Swiggy or the standalone app, all Swiggy One, One Lite, and One BLCK benefits will apply, ensuring that our ever-growing user base continues to enjoy the same great perks."

Swiggy has a history of building successful services on its unified platform—Food Delivery, Quick Commerce, and Dining Out—while also experimenting with standalone apps.

The company's restaurant reservation service, Dineout, was integrated into Swiggy's main app after acquisition yet continues to operate independently.

Meanwhile, offerings like Swiggy Daily and InsanelyGood have also been presented as standalone apps.