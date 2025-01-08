Swiggy unveils standalone app 'Snacc' for 15-minute food delivery

ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru-based food delivery giant Swiggy has launched Snacc, a standalone app targeting customers who want quick bites delivered in 10 to 15 minutes.
The app was officially launched on January 7 and features a vibrant fluorescent green background with dark blue text, reports Moneycontrol.
Its landing page organizes offerings into categories like Indian Breakfast, Coffees, Bakes, Cold Beverages, Eggs, and Protein, the report added.
While SNACC has partnered with established brands like Blue Tokai and The Whole Truth for some sub-categories, most of its offerings are unbranded and sourced from third-party food providers.
The new service, now available on both Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store, differs from Swiggy's existing Bolt service by focusing on fast food, ready-to-eat meals, and beverages instead of rapid deliveries from restaurants.
So far, Snacc is live only in Bengaluru, aligning with the city's reputation as a hotbed for food-delivery and tech innovations. This move places Swiggy in direct competition with Blinkit's Bistro and Zepto Cafe, both of which have also rolled out standalone apps dedicated to speedy deliveries.
By separating Snacc from its primary platform, Swiggy aims to streamline the consumer experience for snackable items and beverages, while Bolt continues to serve those seeking rapid deliveries from local eateries.