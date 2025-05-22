Swiggy rolls out ‘Drops’ for exclusive, limited-edition dishes by top chefs

ADVERTISEMENT
Food delivery platform Swiggy has launched a new feature called ‘Drops’, offering customers early access to exclusive, limited-edition dishes curated by some of India’s most celebrated chefs and restaurant brands.
What is ‘Drops’? The feature is designed around scarcity and anticipation. Partner restaurants create dishes that are not part of their regular menus, and these items are released during specially announced “Drop” events. The platform promotes upcoming Drops through its social media channels, where customers can register and book slots in advance via the Swiggy app.
Once all available slots are taken, a waitlist opens for additional users. Swiggy sends push notifications and WhatsApp reminders as the Drop time approaches, and all orders are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, underscoring the exclusivity of the offering.
“With Drops, we’re turning food ordering into something exciting, rare, and delicious,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, in a statement to Entrepreneur.com. “It’s designed for urgency and exclusivity.”
Value for Users and Restaurants For customers, Drops presents a chance to try one-of-a-kind culinary creations from their favourite chefs and restaurants—dishes they won’t find elsewhere. For restaurant partners, it serves as a low-risk, high-engagement testing ground for new menu ideas, allowing them to build brand excitement and deepen customer loyalty in a crowded food delivery space.
“Drops allows users to try new creations from chefs and brands they love, available only on Swiggy,” Bhakoo added. “It helps generate buzz, test innovative recipes, and build stronger connections with their customers.”
Currently live in select cities, Swiggy plans to expand Drops to more locations based on user interest and restaurant participation.