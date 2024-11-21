Tata CLiQ unveils new identity as Tata CLiQ Fashion

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata CLiQ has officially rebranded itself as Tata CLiQ Fashion, marking a significant pivot from a horizontal e-commerce marketplace to a specialised platform dedicated exclusively to fashion and lifestyle. This shift signals a strategic move to cater to evolving consumer preferences in categories such as apparel, footwear, watches, accessories, beauty, gadgets, and home essentials.
The rebranding is accompanied by a complete visual overhaul, introducing a new logo, revamped app and website interfaces, and updated packaging.
The refreshed logo, featuring a Rose Pink and Cerulean Blue palette, reflects the platform's commitment to inclusivity and modernity. The typeface strikes a balance between the boldness of the ‘TATA’ name and the sleek design of ‘CLiQ,’ aligning with the brand’s vision of fashion as a form of self-expression.
Commenting on the rebranding, Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ, stated, “Our new brand identity and positioning reflect our commitment to offering consumers the best of fashion curated for their evolving needs. It is a strategic pivot to drive growth and our leadership in the fashion category.”
Asthana highlighted the platform's vision to empower customers to see fashion as more than just clothing. “Our goal is to elevate fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. We aim to empower consumers who value authenticity, individuality, and impact, helping them express their unique style in a bold and meaningful way. Driven by a vision of a future where fashion is not just worn but lived, we are committed to serving our customers with passion and offering a more refined, personalised, and cutting-edge online shopping experience,” he added.