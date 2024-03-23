TATA IPL 2024 sees blockbuster opening day on JioCinema; clocks 51 percent surge in viewers over IPL 2023

JioCinema, the official streaming platform for the TATA IPL, saw over 11.3 crore viewers log in on Day 1, a 51 percent increase compared to Day 1 of TATA IPL 2023. As JioCinema commenced their second season on digital, over 59 Crore video views were registered on the platform for the opening day of TATA IPL 2024 which led to 660 crore minutes of watch-time.

Fans were treated with unheard TATA IPL stories from cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag. JioCinema turned it up in the commentary box as well, as cricket fans heard Sehwag commentate in Haryanvi for the first time. Singer Badshah dialled up the pop-figure quotient in JioCinema’s Punjabi and Haryanvi commentary box.

Another driver of the record-breaking figures during the opening match was the latest edition of JioCinema’s free-to-play predict and win game, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. The opening night contest saw a viewer winning gold worth INR 50 lakhs, while the first runner-up won gold worth INR 10 lakhs. More than 50 participants won gold worth INR 1 lakh each. Viewers will also be able to win a motorcycle, a smart TV, and plenty of vouchers for each game from second match onwards.

“We resumed where we left last year, and the numbers testify there is no better way to experience the TATA IPL than digital,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “India has completed its transition to being a digital-first sports consuming nation and the opening game record numbers validate this. We are going to see benchmarks reset and records re-written throughout the course of this season.”

JioCinema took the opening match presentation to a whole new level with six leading consumer brands, Dream11, Charged by Thums Up, Parle Products, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and HDFC Bank, debuting their TATA IPL campaign within the first six overs of the opening game under the newly introduced JioCinema Brand Spotlight. This season kicked off Friday night with a record 18 sponsors and over 250 advertisers.

The new season of TATA IPL has given viewers lot to cheer about as fans can continue streaming the world’s biggest cricket league for free on JioCinema. In addition, fans will be able to catch the latest season in 4K, across 12 languages, including Haryanvi for the first time, with multi-cam options, including the much-hyped Hero Cam, stated the company in the press release.

Viewers can also continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android).