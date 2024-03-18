Tata IPL 2024: Thums Up, Parle, Britannia, among others to feature on JioCinema Brand Spotlight

JioCinema, the official streaming platform for the TATA IPL 2024, has announced the first ever set of brands that will feature on its newly launched advertiser innovation, JioCinema Brand Spotlight. Charged by Thums Up, Parle, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and PayZapp by HDFC Bank will debut their campaigns for the TATA IPL 2024 during the first five overs of the opening game between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, on March 22. As the nation aggregates to catch the start of the opening season of the TATA IPL, the five brands will be a part of this moment by showcasing exclusive spots of their campaign within the first five overs of the match on the opening day.

JioCinema Brand Spotlight will facilitate a first of its kind marketer’s moment for the five brands with the campaign makers and the brand custodians sharing exclusive insights and stories about how the campaign and brand film showcased on JioCinema Brand spotlight was conceived and built. These campaign stories will be available to viewers on an exclusive JioCinema brand spotlight rail on the JioCinema App.

Brand Spotlight is one among a slew of innovations for advertisers around the upcoming TATA IPL season. The packages and offerings have been designed to help advertisers across the board, no matter what the objective, category, and scale of business, stated the company.

“The mood around the opening day of the TATA IPL has evolved over the years to become a moment where fans don’t just anticipate thrilling match action but also eagerly look forward to brands putting their best creative foot forward,” said Viacom18 Sports head of revenue, Anup Govindan. “With digital, it is possible to harness this euphoria into an actionable moment for advertisers and that is where Brand Spotlight comes to the fore. We are delighted to have Charged by Thums-Up, Parle Products, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and PayZapp by HDFC Bank on board with us. The first five overs of the TATA IPL 2024 are going to be historical with the spotlight on these brands, and we believe Brand Spotlight is going to be an anchor offering in the coming years.”

Speaking about partnering with JioCinema, Ravi Santhanam, group head, chief marketing officer and head – direct to consumer business, HDFC Bank said, “Our PayZapp campaign for the TATA IPL is built on the idea that customers can pay anyone, anyhow, anywhere and we felt this proposition synchronises almost perfectly with JioCinema's vision for digital, which is to make digital omnipresent. Introducing this communication right at the beginning of the season under Brand Spotlight is going to help us give it the platform it deserves by taking it far and wide in the country.”

Speaking about partnering with JioCinema, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia said, "With Hungry For Gold, we aspire to instill pride in every Indian and inspire a nation hungry for victory in all arenas. By partnering with six remarkable athletes and integrating an engaging gaming promotion, we are not only showcasing their incredible journeys but also fostering a deeper appreciation for various sports. We are excited to partner with JioCinema for Brand Spotlight to make this message reach millions.”

On being part of the Brand Spotlight stable, Sameer Nagpal, COO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd said, “We have tried to make our communication highly distinctive from the norms of the cement category. We have a clearly differentiated consumer proposition, and have presented it in a unique style using engaging visuals and music, along with one of the most unique stars of this generation, Ranveer Singh. We truly feel that JioCinema's Brand Spotlight will do justice to our creative efforts by giving our campaign the kind of reach and scale that only TATA IPL on JioCinema can.”

Commenting on being a part of Brand Spotlight, Mayank Shah, vice president - Parle Products said, “The objective behind our TATA IPL 2024 campaign is to further our cause started in 2017-18 of positioning ‘Parle’ from ‘House of Brands’ to a ‘Branded House’ while building an emotional connect with consumers. Our TVC is packaged to deliver the message with classic elements of wit and humour, but underscores the core thought of positioning Parle as a top corporate brand. We took that finished product to JioCinema's Brand Spotlight, as in addition to giving us unprecedented reach and customization options, the Brand Spotlight rail on the app is a great platform to take viewers behind the scenes to talk them through this campaign in a never-been-done-before manner.”

Fans will be able to catch the latest season of the TATA IPL for free in 4K across 12 languages introducing Haryanvi for the first time, multi-cam options including the much-hyped Hero Cam, and many more fan-engagement features including Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.