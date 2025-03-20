            
Tata Motors names Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador; to be the face of 'Tata Curvv' campaign

Apart from being the face of Tata Curvv campaign, which will be launched this IPL, Vicky Kaushal will also play a key role across multiple brand initiatives.

By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2025 8:05 PM
Vicky Kaushal highlighted, “I am thrilled to make my foray into the world of cars with Tata Motors – a home grown brand that has redefined how India travels. Tata Motors’ unwavering legacy, coupled with its relentless commitment to innovation and disruption, perfectly reflects my own passion, making this partnership a natural choice." (Image Source: Web)

Tata Motors, India’s automotive manufacturer announced its association with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for its Passenger and Electric Vehicle range.

While Kaushal will play a key role across multiple brand initiatives, this collaboration will kick off with a campaign for the all-new Tata Curvv, this IPL season. Titled ‘Take the Curvv’, the campaign showcases how the Curvv is more than just a car—it’s a statement of boldness, self-belief, and following your heart, stated the company in a statement.

Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “At Tata Motors, we are constantly pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence. As we lead the transformation of the passenger and electric vehicle landscape, we are proud to welcome Vicky Kaushal, whose values align with ours—authenticity and positive disruption. Both Vicky and Tata Motors share an unwavering pride in India."

He further added, "As one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the country, Tata Motors is committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, creating world-class vehicles designed and engineered for Indian consumers, just as Vicky Kaushal takes immense pride in representing Indian cinema and culture globally. With innovation at the core of our brand, the ‘Take the Curvv’ campaign celebrates individuals who choose to carve their own path. We are confident that this one of a kind association will be loved by our customers and his fans alike.”

Kaushal highlighted, “I am thrilled to make my foray into the world of cars with Tata Motors – a home grown brand that has redefined how India travels. Tata Motors’ unwavering legacy, coupled with its relentless commitment to innovation and disruption, perfectly reflects my own passion, making this partnership a natural choice. The ‘Take the Curvv’ campaign is the perfect launchpad for this association as it embodies the spirit of breaking barriers by following your heart, taking the road less travelled and coming out even stronger. I look forward to collaborating on ground-breaking projects with the Tata Motors family and share our story with the world.”


