After Maruti, Tata Motors announces car price hike in April. Check latest price increase

Tata Motors has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles from April 1, 2025. In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, the Indian automaker said it will hike the car prices by up to 2 percent across its commercial vehicle range.
"The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, and will vary as per individual model and variant," Tata Motors added.
In January 2025, Tata Motors increased the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 percent, and passenger vehicles by up to 3 percent.
Tata Motors witnessed a 7 percent drop in its commercial vehicle sales in February 2025. The company sold 32,533 units of CVs in February compared to 35,085 in the same month in 2024.
Furthermore, the total domestic sales stood at 77,232 units, down 9 percent year-on-year.
On Monday, Maruti Suzuki announced the third price increase for its cars in 2025. According to Maruti Suzuki, the price increase is expected to be up to 4 percent and will vary depending on the model.
"While the Company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market," Maruti said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
In January, Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of its vehicles up to 4 percent, and in February, it shared a detailed new price list of all its cars.