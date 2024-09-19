Tata-owned bigbasket forays into electronics, to deliver iPhone 16 in 10 minutes

Tata-owned bigbasket has forayed into an electronic category to stay in the competition in the quick commerce space. Bigbasket has partnered with Cromā, a subsidiary of Tata Digital, to deliver iPhone 16 in just 10 minutes.

While Bigbasket's BB Now has been in operation for approximately two and a half years, it intensified its operation last year due to the surging demand for rapid deliveries.

The e-grocery platform said it will also deliver other electronic products such as laptops, PlayStation consoles, microwaves, and more in a super fast mode to the doorstep from Friday onwards.

Initially, the ultra-fast delivery of services of the electronic items will be be available to the app users in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

"We are thrilled to bring the iPhone 16 to our platform, marking the beginning of our foray into the electronics space. This is just the start soon, we will be offering a wide range of top-tier electronics, all available with our lightning-fast delivery service," Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of bigbasket said.

Earlier this year, bigbasket experimented with reducing delivery times, first offering two-hour delivery slots under its Supersaver service and then planning to reduce them to one hour.

The company has plans to deploy 500-600 dark stores nationwide and link them with its warehouses to streamline delivery of both popular grocery items and non-grocery products.

Currently, bigbasket has 10,000 Stock Keeping Units and plans to increase this number to between 25,000 and 30,000 in the near future. The operations of bigbasket expanded to more than 400 cities, recording about 15 million customer orders per month. In 2020, the company reached the milestone of $1 billion in annual revenues.