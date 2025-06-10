Tata's BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery service by the end of FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
After kicking off the 10-minute delivery of iPhones, gold, and silver coins, Tata-backed BigBasket has planned to enter into the food delivery space by the end of fiscal year 2026.
According to media reports, BigBasket has already rolled out 1--minute food delivery service in select parts of Bengaluru. Currently, it is offering beverages and food bowls sourced from Tata Group's hospitality ventures such as Starbucks and Qmin.
BigBasket's co-founder Vipul Parekh told Reuters it plans to use dark stores to fuel the 10-minute food delivery services and strengthen its space in India's booming quick commerce market.
While BigBasket's quick delivery division has been operational for approximately 2.5 years, the company shifted its focus from slotted deliveries to quick delivery as part of a major overhaul of the brand.
In September, BigBasket pivoted to a 10-minute delivery segment by tying up with Croma Electronics (Tata Group's gadgets brand) to deliver the iPhone 16 models to customers within 10 minutes.
With this initiative, the Tata Group-backed company will be competing with established players like Swiggy's Snacc, Blinkit's Bistro, and Zepto's Zepto Cafe which are delivering coffee and food from Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) in less than 15 minutes.
BigBasket was acquired by Tata Digital in May 2021. Last year, the company rebranded its quick commerce service as BBNow.
A lot of players have also entered into 10-minute food delivery services such as Swish and Zing, but are available in select regions such as Bengaluru and NCR. Last year in December, magicpin launched magicNow-a 15-minute food delivery service across six cities-- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.