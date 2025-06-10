            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • tatas-bigbasket-to-launch-10-minute-food-delivery-service-by-the-end-of-fy26-69689

Tata's BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery service by the end of FY26

With this initiative, the Tata Group-backed company will be competing with established players like Swiggy's Snacc, Blinkit's Bistro, and Zepto's Zepto Cafe

By  Storyboard18Jun 10, 2025 6:29 PM
Tata's BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery service by the end of FY26
BigBasket's co-founder Vipul Parekh told Reuters it plans to use dark stores to fuel the 10-minute food delivery services and strengthen its space in India's booming quick commerce market

After kicking off the 10-minute delivery of iPhones, gold, and silver coins, Tata-backed BigBasket has planned to enter into the food delivery space by the end of fiscal year 2026.

According to media reports, BigBasket has already rolled out 1--minute food delivery service in select parts of Bengaluru. Currently, it is offering beverages and food bowls sourced from Tata Group's hospitality ventures such as Starbucks and Qmin.

BigBasket's co-founder Vipul Parekh told Reuters it plans to use dark stores to fuel the 10-minute food delivery services and strengthen its space in India's booming quick commerce market.

While BigBasket's quick delivery division has been operational for approximately 2.5 years, the company shifted its focus from slotted deliveries to quick delivery as part of a major overhaul of the brand.

In September, BigBasket pivoted to a 10-minute delivery segment by tying up with Croma Electronics (Tata Group's gadgets brand) to deliver the iPhone 16 models to customers within 10 minutes.

With this initiative, the Tata Group-backed company will be competing with established players like Swiggy's Snacc, Blinkit's Bistro, and Zepto's Zepto Cafe which are delivering coffee and food from Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) in less than 15 minutes.

BigBasket was acquired by Tata Digital in May 2021. Last year, the company rebranded its quick commerce service as BBNow.

A lot of players have also entered into 10-minute food delivery services such as Swish and Zing, but are available in select regions such as Bengaluru and NCR. Last year in December, magicpin launched magicNow-a 15-minute food delivery service across six cities-- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.


Tags
First Published on Jun 10, 2025 6:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Katrina Kaif named as global brand ambassador of Maldives tourism

Katrina Kaif named as global brand ambassador of Maldives tourism

Brand Makers

Vijay Mallya 'humbled', 'overwhelmed' after podcast goes viral; some users call it 'image laundering'

Vijay Mallya 'humbled', 'overwhelmed' after podcast goes viral; some users call it 'image laundering'

Brand Makers

Nike elevates Tony Bignell to Chief Innovation Officer

Nike elevates Tony Bignell to Chief Innovation Officer

Brand Makers

Greaves Electric Mobility names Vikas Singh as Managing Director

Greaves Electric Mobility names Vikas Singh as Managing Director

Brand Makers

Raj Shamani: Podcaster basking in the virality of his Vijay Mallya interview

Raj Shamani: Podcaster basking in the virality of his Vijay Mallya interview

Brand Makers

End of an era: Mark Read's legacy and the uncharted future for WPP India

End of an era: Mark Read's legacy and the uncharted future for WPP India

Brand Makers

Kia India's SVP & Head - Marketing & Sales Hardeep Brar steps down

Kia India's SVP & Head - Marketing & Sales Hardeep Brar steps down