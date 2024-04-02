Tata Technologies and BMW Group form a joint venture

The BMW Group and Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company have announced that they have signed an agreement to form a Joint Venture (JV) with the aim to establish an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, India. The execution of the JV agreement is subject to review and approval by the relevant authorities. The main development and operations activities shall be established at Bengaluru and Pune. In Chennai, the focus shall be on business IT solutions.

"Embodying the ethos of ‘Engineer in India for the World’, the JV will leverage Tata Technologies’ digital engineering expertise and talent pool in India to contribute to the BMW Group’s strategic expansion of software coding capabilities across global IT hubs and 24/7 operations," the Tata Group company and BMW said.

The joint venture will aid BMW Group in engineering premium products, delivering digital experiences for its customers and propelling its digital transformation journey, the company said. The JV will focus on strategic software development, including solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDV). In automotive software, the focus will be on automated driving, infotainment, and digital services. In business IT, the emphasis will be on digitalization and automation of product development, production and sales.

Tata Technologies will initially incorporate the company as a wholly owned subsidiary. Once closing conditions (including merger control approval) are met by both the parties, BMW will invest in the incorporated company to hold 50 percent of the post investment equity share capital in that entity.