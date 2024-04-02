comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Tata Technologies and BMW Group form a joint venture

      The joint venture with Tata Technologies will aid BMW Group in engineering premium products, delivering digital experiences for its customers and propelling its digital transformation journey, the company said.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2024 9:21 AM
      Tata Technologies and BMW Group form a joint venture
      In automotive software, the focus will be on automated driving, infotainment, and digital services.

      The BMW Group and Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company have announced that they have signed an agreement to form a Joint Venture (JV) with the aim to establish an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, India. The execution of the JV agreement is subject to review and approval by the relevant authorities. The main development and operations activities shall be established at Bengaluru and Pune. In Chennai, the focus shall be on business IT solutions.

      "Embodying the ethos of ‘Engineer in India for the World’, the JV will leverage Tata Technologies’ digital engineering expertise and talent pool in India to contribute to the BMW Group’s strategic expansion of software coding capabilities across global IT hubs and 24/7 operations," the Tata Group company and BMW said.

      The joint venture will aid BMW Group in engineering premium products, delivering digital experiences for its customers and propelling its digital transformation journey, the company said. The JV will focus on strategic software development, including solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDV). In automotive software, the focus will be on automated driving, infotainment, and digital services. In business IT, the emphasis will be on digitalization and automation of product development, production and sales.

      Tata Technologies will initially incorporate the company as a wholly owned subsidiary. Once closing conditions (including merger control approval) are met by both the parties, BMW will invest in the incorporated company to hold 50 percent of the post investment equity share capital in that entity.

      Commenting on the collaboration, Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said, “Our collaboration with the BMW Group demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers across the world. Aligned with our vision of engineering a better world, we’re excited to bring our expertise to the forefront, aiding BMW Group in engineering premium products, delivering great digital experiences for their customers and propelling its digital transformation journey in Business IT.”


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 2, 2024 9:15 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      UPI payments for Indian visitors in Singapore; Island nation's tourism board and PhonePe enter strategic partnership

      UPI payments for Indian visitors in Singapore; Island nation's tourism board and PhonePe enter strategic partnership

      Brand Marketing

      Indian startups adopting sustainability; turning recycled plastic and botanical waste into trendy goods

      Indian startups adopting sustainability; turning recycled plastic and botanical waste into trendy goods

      Brand Marketing

      Brands to focus on in-house teams to drive influencer marketing in India

      Brands to focus on in-house teams to drive influencer marketing in India

      Brand Marketing

      Dream11’s parent Sporta Technologies is top advertiser for the first 7 IPL matches

      Dream11’s parent Sporta Technologies is top advertiser for the first 7 IPL matches

      Brand Marketing

      Asian Paints gets Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for Neo Bharat Latex Paint

      Asian Paints gets Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for Neo Bharat Latex Paint

      Brand Marketing

      Gen AI will increase marketing productivity more than 40 percent by 2029: IDC report

      Gen AI will increase marketing productivity more than 40 percent by 2029: IDC report

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024 viewership soars, sponsors take note

      IPL 2024 viewership soars, sponsors take note

      Brand Marketing

      Rebel Foods' Behrouz Biryani levels up with Saif Ali Khan, targets 20 percent growth with premium and digital push

      Rebel Foods' Behrouz Biryani levels up with Saif Ali Khan, targets 20 percent growth with premium and digital push