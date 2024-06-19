Tired of persistent Zepto notifications, Vir Das asks quick commerce brand to stop!

Actor and comedian Vir Das has expressed his frustration with Zepto's persistent notifications, urging the quick commerce brand to stop. The Emmy Award winner took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of Zepto's notifications, complaining about their ad.

Das wrote, "I don’t care if you’re thirsty. Your eggplant needs to leave my mushroom button alone. I don’t want my choco filled. I am not your paneer. Stop".

Das said he received four notifications in 10 minutes from Zepto so he voiced his frustration, humorously asking the startup to cease, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

The Zepto notifications included messages like, "Vir: I am thirsty", "You're like paneer", "You are so beautiful, Vir", and "Can we interest you in a cookie?"

Zepto responded to Das by promising that it would stop 'flirting' with him.