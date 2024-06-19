            

      Tired of persistent Zepto notifications, Vir Das asks quick commerce brand to stop!

      Zepto responded to Vir Das by promising that it would stop 'flirting' with him.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 19, 2024 10:57 AM
      Tired of persistent Zepto notifications, Vir Das asks quick commerce brand to stop!
      Emmy Award winner Vir Das asks Zepto to stop sending notification

      Actor and comedian Vir Das has expressed his frustration with Zepto's persistent notifications, urging the quick commerce brand to stop. The Emmy Award winner took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of Zepto's notifications, complaining about their ad.

      Das wrote, "I don’t care if you’re thirsty. Your eggplant needs to leave my mushroom button alone. I don’t want my choco filled. I am not your paneer. Stop".

      Das said he received four notifications in 10 minutes from Zepto so he voiced his frustration, humorously asking the startup to cease, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

      The Zepto notifications included messages like, "Vir: I am thirsty", "You're like paneer", "You are so beautiful, Vir", and "Can we interest you in a cookie?"

      Zepto responded to Das by promising that it would stop 'flirting' with him.

      “No more flirting with Vir. You’ve been telling everyone about us,” Zepto wrote, adding a melting face emoji to their message.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 19, 2024 10:39 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Kroll's Aviral Jain on Virat Kohli reclaiming top spot with brand value of $227.9 million

      Kroll's Aviral Jain on Virat Kohli reclaiming top spot with brand value of $227.9 million

      Brand Makers

      PepsiCo India launches ‘RevolutioNari' to empower 1 million women

      PepsiCo India launches ‘RevolutioNari' to empower 1 million women

      Brand Marketing

      GenSxty Tribe launches tech-enabled platform GenS curated for people above 60

      GenSxty Tribe launches tech-enabled platform GenS curated for people above 60

      Brand Marketing

      MediBuddy appoints Joel Fernandez as senior director corporate social responsibility

      MediBuddy appoints Joel Fernandez as senior director corporate social responsibility

      Brand Marketing

      Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi: 'Influencer success is a blend of hustle and heart'

      Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi: 'Influencer success is a blend of hustle and heart'

      Brand Marketing

      Dark side of dark stores: Q-comm brands like Blinkit, Zepto are quickly losing consumer trust

      Dark side of dark stores: Q-comm brands like Blinkit, Zepto are quickly losing consumer trust

      Brand Marketing

      CMOs command premium pay in tepid job market | Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, VML bag Bronze Lions on Day 2 of Cannes Lions 2024

      CMOs command premium pay in tepid job market | Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, VML bag Bronze Lions on Day 2 of Cannes Lions 2024