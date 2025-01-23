            
By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2025 10:23 AM
Fevicol Industries maker Pidilite reports marginal rise in Q3 profit, revenue increases 9%
Pidilite Industries' profit increased by 2.22 percent to Rs 534.50 crore in Q3 FY25

Fevicol maker Pidilite Industries has announced its Quarter 3 result for fiscal year 2025. The adhesives giant reported a marginal rise in its standalone profit in Q3 (October-December) in FY 25. According to the company's balance sheet, Pidilite Industries' profit increased by 2.22 percent to Rs 534.50 crore in Q3.

The company's revenue from operation increased to Rs 3,099.08 crore compared to Rs 2,834.47 crore in Q3 FY 24 driven by adhesives & sealants at 55 percent.

On a consolidated basis, Pidilite Industries saw a profit of Rs 557.08 crore in Q3 FY 25 compared to Rs 510.92 crore in the same period last fiscal.

According to Pidilite Industries, domestic subsidiaries delivered double-digit revenue growth with improvement in EBITDA margins.

The consumer and bazaar segment of the domestic subsidiaries reported a 20 percent increase in net sales to Rs 129.6 crore in Q3 FY 25.

Whereas, business-to-business registered a 13 percent jump in net sales to Rs 103.1 crore in Q3 FY 25 in Q3 FY 25 compared to Rs 91 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In contrast, the global subsidiaries (excluding Pidilite USA and Pulvitec Brazil) reported modest sales growth in Q3 due to economic uncertainty, inflation, and political instability in some countries.

Established in 1959, Pidilite has 14 domestic subsidiaries 19 overseas subsidiaries, and 1 joint venture.

The maker of M-Seal, Dr. Fixit, and other brands recorded Rs 10,342 crore of revenue in FY 24.

Pidilite Industries' shares were up 8.32 percent to Rs 2,988 a piece on Thursday morning at 10.20 am following the Q3 earnings.


First Published on Jan 23, 2025 10:22 AM

