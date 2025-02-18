            
Woman alleges Zomato ‘scammed’ her 3 times by repeatedly missing items from orders

The user, Moni (@Moni848202), posted about the issue on Monday, 17th February, tagging Zomato’s official handle to seek a resolution.

By  Storyboard18Feb 18, 2025 5:35 PM
Online food delivery platforms have made ordering meals easier than ever, but a recent complaint on social media has highlighted a frustrating experience for one customer. A woman alleged that she was repeatedly "scammed" by a restaurant listed on Zomato, as her order arrived incomplete three times in a row. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her grievance, expressing disappointment over missing items and the company's lack of response.

The user, Moni (@Moni848202), posted about the issue on Monday, 17th February, tagging Zomato’s official handle to seek a resolution. She claimed that despite ordering a full meal, the restaurant failed to deliver roti on multiple occasions.

"This is a complaint, yesterday I got scammed by restaurant thrice. How can this happen repeatedly man. And I have not got any response from your team. Yesterday I ordered the items in the attached photo but I didn't received all the items [sic].”

Along with her complaint, she attached photos of the incomplete order and expressed frustration over being unable to contact customer support. She even said she would uninstall the app due to her negative experience.

"Roti from the order was missing and I can't even speak to your executive. This happened thrice @zomatocare. Should I uninstall your app because same process is repeating or you can do something? Photos are attached [sic]."

Zomato Responds, But No Resolution Yet Zomato acknowledged Moni’s complaint, assuring her that they were looking into the matter. However, as of now, no further update has been provided regarding any resolution.

"Hey Moni, we completely understand how frustrating it must be to receive an incomplete order. We’re committed to making this right for you. Please give us some time to look into this, and we’ll get back to you with an update shortly [sic].”

The incident has once again brought attention to issues of customer service and accountability on food delivery platforms, with users expecting quicker responses and stricter policies to prevent such errors. Whether Moni will receive compensation or a proper resolution remains to be seen.


First Published on Feb 18, 2025 5:35 PM

