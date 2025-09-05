Nothing to open first flagship store in India this year

ADVERTISEMENT
UK-based smartphone maker Nothing has announced plans to open its first flagship retail store in India later this year, marking a significant expansion of its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.
The company, which already manufactures several of its products in India — including the upcoming Phone (3) series and wearables — said the store would allow customers direct access to its devices and create a stronger engagement with its community of users.
Alongside the retail push, Nothing confirmed it is establishing the global headquarters of its sub-brand CMF in India. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the country’s role in the company’s growth and global operations.
“With CMF, we are also in the process of establishing our global headquarters here, strengthening our leadership team with local talent, and anchoring our operations in the place where we see the strongest momentum,” Evangelidis wrote. He added that Nothing’s first flagship store in India would open later this year, offering fans and buyers the chance to experience and purchase products directly.
The move underscores India’s growing importance in the global smartphone market. Nothing has already been exporting the Phone (3) from India to other regions, leveraging the country as a key manufacturing hub.
The announcement follows Apple’s recent retail expansion in India, with new store launches in Bangalore and Pune ahead of the iPhone 17 rollout. The timing positions Nothing as the latest international brand to deepen its retail and operational footprint in the country.