TVS Motor profits surge 23% in Q2

TVS Motor Company on October 23 said its net profit rose 23% to Rs 663 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. It reported net profit of Rs 537 crore in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor's revenue increased 13% in Q2 FY2025 to Rs 9,228 crore as against Rs 8,145 crore in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 12 percent with sales increasing from 317,152 units in March 2023 to 354,592 units in March 2024.

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 482,495 units in September 2024 with a growth of 20% as against 402,553 units in the month of September 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 386,955 units in September 2023 to 471,792 units in September 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 23% with sales increasing from 300,493 units in September 2023 to 369,138 units in September 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 186,438 units in September 2023 to 229,268 units in September 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 155,526 units in September 2023 to 186,751 units in September 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 42% with sales increasing from 20,356 units in September 2023 to 28,901 units in September 2024.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 100,294 units in September 2023 to 111,007 units in September 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 19% with sales increasing from 86,462 units in September 2023 to 102,654 units in September 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered sales of 10,703 units in September 2024 as against 15,598 units in September 2023.

Second Quarter Sales Performance FY 2024-25:

During the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 10.31 Lakh units in the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 11.90 Lakh units in the second quarter of 2024-25. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 0.38 Lakh units in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 as against 0.43 Lakh units in 2023-24. Total exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 2.77 Lakh units in the second quarter of FY 2023-24 to 3.09 Lakh units in the current quarter.