TVS Motor Company inducts Vijay Sankar and Shailesh Haribhakti as independent directors

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) — a global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments — announced changes to its board with the appointment of two new independent directors subject to approval of the shareholders.

The two new members, who will join the board as independent directors, are Chennai-based Sanmar Group chairman Vijay Sankar, and chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates Shailesh Haribhakti.

Kuok Meng Xiong, independent director of the company, will step down as independent director effective close of business hours of the ensuing Annual General Meeting 2024, owing to his increased business commitments and personal reasons.

Sir Ralf Speth, chairman, TVS Motor Company said, “I warmly welcome Mr. Sankar, and Mr. Haribhakti to the TVS Board of Directors. I am confident that our two new independent directors have the credentials to guide TVS Motor to new heights. Their insight and experience will prove invaluable as we script a new chapter of success for TVS Motor. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Kuok Meng Xiong for all his invaluable work. Our Board and team have truly benefitted from his presence.”

Sudarshan Venu, managing director, TVS Motor Company said, “Mr. Sankar and Mr. Haribhakti are stalwarts in their respective fields and bring immense experience and expertise with them. The TVS Motor Board will be greatly enriched by their joining and the Company will benefit from their guidance in the next phase of our growth. I would also like to thank Mr. Kuok Meng Xiong for all his contributions to the Board over the last three years.”

Sankar, whose appointment becomes effective on March 20, 2024, holds several independent directorships and trustee positions, including at Oriental Hotels Ltd and the Transport Corporation of India. He is also the Honorary Consul General of Denmark in Chennai.

Haribhakti, who joins the board on April 1, 2024, is a certified internal auditor, financial planner and fraud examiner with over five decades of experience.