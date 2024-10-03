Two-wheeler insurance market sees major shift towards Tier-3 cities

In a notable shift in the two-wheeler insurance market, a recent report from Policybazaar reveals that nearly half of all insurance purchases now originate from tier-3 cities. This trend underscores the increasing dependence on two-wheelers as the primary mode of transport in rural and semi-urban regions. While tier-2 cities contribute 27% and tier-1 cities account for 24% of purchases, the dominance of tier-3 cities is a clear indication of changing consumer behaviour.

The report highlights that comprehensive two-wheeler insurance is the preferred choice for 57% of buyers, overshadowing the 43% who opt for third-party coverage. This growing preference reflects a heightened demand for protection against accidents, theft, and natural disasters, with year-on-year growth in comprehensive insurance adoption reaching 8-10%.

Increased awareness of the benefits of comprehensive coverage is driving this trend, suggesting a shift in consumer priorities towards more robust protection.

Among the various add-on options, the zero depreciation cover stands out as the most popular choice, selected by 78% of consumers. Additionally, 19% opt for compulsory personal accident (CPA) coverage, while 18% choose roadside assistance. Notably, interest in battery cover add-ons for electric vehicles (EVs) is also on the rise, indicating an evolving market landscape.

When it comes to vehicle types, motorbikes dominate the insurance purchases, accounting for 70% of total sales. The 150-220 CC segment emerges as the most common, while high-end bikes are becoming an increasingly popular niche, representing 7.4% of sales as owners seek comprehensive coverage to safeguard their investments.