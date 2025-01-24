Viva La Brand-volution: Coldplay's 2025 India tour sees a marketing mayhem

As Coldplay’s India tour hits all the right notes, it's not just the music that’s capturing attention—brands have been quick to hop on the hype train. The Mumbai leg of the concert saw unique activations, and now, as Ahmedabad awaits its turn, here are the standout brand campaigns making waves during the "Music of the Spheres" tour:

Disney+ Hotstar

As Coldplay prepares to rock Ahmedabad, Disney+ Hotstar is bringing the magic to homes nationwide with a live-stream of the concert on January 26. Fans across the country can experience the unforgettable performance virtually.

Swiggy

Swiggy’s witty X post captured the essence of every Coldplay fan who couldn’t snag tickets, with a humorous take on the jealousy of those who missed out.

Google India

Google posted a cheeky search history highlighting fans frantically searching Coldplay lyrics before attending the concert, all with the caption, “Haa ho rahi hai padhai,” poking fun at the multitasking concert-goer.

Naukri.com

Naukri.com joined in with a playful message encouraging employees to take a sick leave to attend the concert, playfully referencing “illness” as a perfect excuse for missing work.

Crompton

Crompton capitalized on the dazzling lights of the concert by showcasing their product in a vibrant display that illuminated the concert arena. Their message: "Glowing brighter than a sky full of stars," a nod to Coldplay’s iconic song.

Bumble

Bumble brought a modern twist by featuring Coldplay’s famous lyrics "nobody said it was easy" on their profile section, highlighting relationship preferences such as ‘Intimacy without commitment’ and ‘Long-term relationship.’

Jeevansaathi.com

Matchmaking platform Jeevansaathi.com gave singles a VIP experience with humorous messages like “If you're sitting here, it means you have no one to 'Fix You.’ A fun twist to those looking for love while rocking out to Coldplay.

Bewakoof.com

Apparel brand Bewakoof.com couldn’t hide their disappointment after failing to snag concert tickets, jokingly taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their woes, claiming, "JEE diya bhi nahi, fir bhi rank nahi aa raha hai."

Oreo

When Coldplay performed "Yellow" in Mumbai, Oreo went all-in with their new Pikachu Pack, taking over digital billboards with a playful yellow-themed campaign to tie into the band’s iconic song.