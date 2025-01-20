Coldplay's Chris Martin thanks India for forgiving British's colonial past

British Rock Band Coldplay, currently in India for their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour, took a moment during their performance to express gratitude and acknowledge India's historical past.

Chris Martin, the band's frontman, thanked Indians for "forgiving" Britain for its colonial past, a statement that quickly garnered widespread attention and praise from fans.

In a video shared on social media, Martin is seen addressing the crowd, saying, "This is our forth visit to India, and the second time to play. The first time we played a long show and we could have not asked for a better audience to play to. Thank you for coming today, everybody."

Acknowledging the band's origins in Great Britain, Martin expressed how remarkable it was that they were welcomed by the Indian audience despite their British roots, adding, "It is amazing to us that you welcome us even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all of the bad things that Great Britain has done."

Fans, many of whom flooded social media with their thoughts, lauded Martin's words as both genuine and healing. One user commented, "CEO of fixing what he didn't break," while another quipped, "Chris healing intergenerational trauma with a mic, stage, and some tunes."