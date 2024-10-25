YouTube focuses on shopping in India; launches YouTube Shopping affiliate program

YouTube has announced an expansion of YouTube Shopping in India, with the launch of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program, creating new opportunities for creators to diversify their earnings and for viewers to discover products from their favorite creators. As per the company, the YouTube Shopping affiliate program will allow eligible creators to tag products in their videos and earn revenue when viewers purchase them on the retailers site.

This expansion complements the existing YouTube Shopping feature that allows eligible creators to promote their own merchandise by linking their stores to their YouTube channels. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program builds on existing monetization options like Ads revenue, YouTube Premium and other fan-fueled features like Channel Memberships, Super Thanks, Super Chat and Super Stickers, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for creators to thrive on the platform.

Notedly, the program will roll-out starting with Flipkart and Myntra.

Travis Katz, General Manager and Vice President, Shopping, YouTube, said, “With the launch of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program starting with Flipkart and Myntra, we are unlocking a new phase of product discovery, powered by the strong connections between creators and their viewers. The YouTube Shopping affiliate program offers Indian creators a unique opportunity to diversify their revenue streams and deepen their connection with their audiences. We’re always looking to provide creators with more choice in how they connect their viewers to products they love. We will look to gradually expand to more partners in the future, as we continue to build our capabilities.”

Additionally, Flipkart and Myntra have been using video commerce over the past few years and have received positive response from creators and customers alike. Through initiatives like Myntra Minis, Ultimate Glam Clan and Flipkart’s Affluencer Program, both companies have engaged with micro and nano creators to foster authenticity, creativity, innovation and community engagement, making customer shopping experiences more appealing and relevant.

Commenting on its efforts to enhance social and video commerce, Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head-Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships, Flipkart Group, said, “To make shopping engaging and personalized and empower customers to make informed purchase decisions, we have pioneered video commerce on our platforms, covering a variety of categories, including fashion, beauty, personal care, home furnishing and more, with strong engagement with customers across tier 2 and 3 cities. Using the YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program, we aim to further boost the experience and engagement of customers using Flipkart and Myntra by enabling product discovery through videos by creators on YouTube. The innovative approach to product discovery will strengthen the trust and loyalty of customers as we continue to build on the opportunities that video commerce offers.”

Moreover, YouTube's investment in the creator ecosystem, with its revenue-sharing model, has fueled the rise of a vibrant creator economy where creators have cultivated strong communities with their viewers. Over 110K channels in India have more than 100K subscribers (as of Dec 2023). In fact, over 65% of consumers in India trust YouTube creators more than traditional celebrities, driving purchase decisions through authentic connection, the e-Conomy India report showed.