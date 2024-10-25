Blinkit launches EMI option for purchases over Rs 2,999

ADVERTISEMENT
Quick commerce platform Blinkit has unveiled a new equated monthly installments (EMI) payment option for customers, enabling them to split payments for purchases over Rs 2,999. This initiative is part of Blinkit's strategy to enhance customer engagement and increase average order values, as it faces stiff competition from rivals like Swiggy, Instamart and Zepto.
"We have introduced buying with EMI on Blinkit! EMI options will be applicable on all orders above ₹2,999 (except orders that contain gold and silver coins) We believe this will improve affordability and enable better financial planning for our customers," Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
As per the company, the EMI feature will be available on nearly all products, excluding gold and silver coins, making larger orders more accessible to consumers who increasingly rely on quick commerce for grocery and household items. By collaborating with major banks, including HDFC, SBI and ICICI, Blinkit aims to provide a seamless payment experience via credit cards.
In addition to the EMI facility, Blinkit recently introduced the Seller Hub, empowering brands to manage their presence on the platform independently. This feature has attracted over 200 brands, providing tools for efficient management of quick commerce operations.
With HSBC valuing Blinkit at approximately $20.8 billion—more than double its parent company Zomato's valuation—Blinkit is poised to strengthen its leadership in the quick commerce sector. The introduction of the EMI option not only aligns with its growth strategy but also offers an opportunity to improve margins in a competitive e-commerce landscape.