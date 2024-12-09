Zomato enhances food discovery with 'Recommendations from Friends' feature

Zomato has launched a new feature, 'Recommendations from Friends', to help users discover restaurants and dishes based on personalized suggestions from their friends. As per the company, the feature, which was rolled out nationwide last week, is available in the latest version of the Zomato app, aiming to make the food discovery and ordering process more relatable and enjoyable.

Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of Food Delivery at Zomato, explained, “The new feature will allow our customers to make food choices based on their friends’ recommendations, making their discovery and ordering experience on our platform more relatable and enjoyable. Most importantly, our customers will have full control over the recommendations that they share and see from their friends, ensuring their privacy is not compromised at any point.”

To start receiving personalized recommendations, users must enable access to their contacts within the Zomato app. They can also manage who they receive recommendations from and which restaurants they want to recommend to their friends.

As per the company, customers can edit recommendations, or even turn them off entirely from the 'Manage recommendations' option in the profile page, order history and order frequency is not shared, recommendations shared by a customer can be seen only by friends who have their contact, shared contact access while onboarding and selected the customer as a contact they want to see recommendations from, restaurants that have 4 or 5 stars from customers will be shown as their recommendations.