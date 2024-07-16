            
      78% of employers are optimistic about gig workers; Over 67% of recruiters prefer moderate work experience: Report

      As many as 67.86% of employers prefer gig workers with 1-5 years of experience

      By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2024 1:11 PM
      India's gig economy has the potential to serve up to 90 million in non-farm sectors, adding around 1.25% to India's GDP (Photo: Unsplash)

      The gig economy has transformed the traditional employment landscape in the country with the entry of short-term contracts, freelance work, and flexible job opportunities over permanent full-time positions. According to TeamLease EdTech's titled "Gig Economy Skills: Equipping Youth for Freelance and Flexible Work" report, roughly 76% of the employers said that for gig workers technical and communication skills are critical for their career. Proficiency in these areas is crucial for navigating digital tools and meeting clients' expectations. TeamLease report cited a study that said that India's gig economy has the potential to serve up to 90 million in non-farm sectors, adding around 1.25% to India's GDP. Platforms like Uber, Ola, and Swiggy are notable contributors to the gig economy trend.

      The report which surveyed 837 employers across various sectors, mentioned that roles that require moderate experience are commonly outsourced to gig workers. As many as 67.86% of employers prefer gig workers with 1-5 years of experience. At the same time, a small portion (10.71%) of employers are open to hiring gig workers with no work experience.

      Most employers (78.5%) said that gig workers meet expectations but over 90% of respondents emphasized the significance of digital proficiency.

      The common skill gaps in gig workers include industry-specific knowledge and soft skills, the respondents said.

      On upskilling gig workers, the report highlighted that on-job training and online courses are preferred methods for gig workers to upskill. According to 53.57% of employers, AI and automation skills are projected to be most critical for gig workers, followed by advanced technical skills and sustainability practices. As OTT platforms expand and woo talent, new job roles open up

      "AI and automation skills (53.57%) will be the most critical for gig workers in the next five years, followed by advanced technical skills (21.43%) and sustainability practices (14.29%)," TeamLease EdTech report added.

      "The gig economy is not just the future of work but our present. With 78.57% of gig workers meeting or exceeding expectations, we spot a real potential. However, the emphasis on both technical and soft skills highlights the complex demands of this new work paradigm. With over half of the employers prioritizing AI and automation skills, it's clear that continuous upskilling is not just beneficial, it's essential," Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech said.


      First Published on Jul 16, 2024 1:05 PM

