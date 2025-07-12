Elon Musk’s X cuts subscription prices in India

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has cut prices for its X Premium service in India by up to 47 percent, as per a Moneycontrol report. The move marks the first major price adjustment across X Premium’s Basic, Premium, and Premium+ tiers since the service launched in India as Twitter Blue in February 2023. It also comes a day after Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, unveiled a new version of its Grok model. Earlier this year, xAI acquired X in an all-stock deal that valued the social media company at $33 billion.

The report stated that under the new pricing, X Premium’s Basic tier is now available in India for ₹170 per month, down 30 percent from ₹244, while the Premium plan has been reduced to ₹427 per month, a 34 percent drop. The Premium+ plan now costs ₹2,570 per month, marking a 26 percent decrease from earlier rates. On mobile platforms, where prices include Google and Apple’s in-app commissions, the cuts are even steeper, with the Premium plan dropping 47 percent to ₹470 per month and the Premium+ plan down 42 percent to ₹3,000 per month.

Despite these price reductions, the Basic plan remains unchanged on mobile, offering features such as longer posts, video uploads and limited editing capabilities. The Premium tier adds creator tools, a blue verification checkmark, and reduced ads, while Premium+ offers an ad-free experience, enhanced visibility, and tools like the Radar feature for real-time trends, the Moneycontrol report stated.

Musk has long aimed to grow X’s subscription revenue to diversify beyond advertising. Yet, subscriptions remain a small part of the business; X grossed $16.5 million through in-app purchases globally on mobile devices as of December 2024, according to data from app intelligence firm Appfigures.