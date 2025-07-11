Outgoing HUL CEO Rohit Jawa on exit: ‘Unilever has been my home for 37 years’

As Rohit Jawa prepares to step down as CEO and MD on July 31, 2025, to embark on the next chapter of his personal and professional journey, he took to LinkedIn to share a heartfelt message.

"As I step down from my position as CEO and MD of HUL later this month after announcing the quarter results, a lot comes to mind. It has been an exciting phase, from returning to my alma mater, reacquainting myself with India, to getting to know our people and partners across the country. Every day has been a new experience, and I’ve had the privilege of working with the best teams that any leader could have," he wrote.

Jawa took over as the CEO and MD of HUL in 2023. During his tenure of over two years, the company delivered volume-led competitive growth. He introduced the ‘ASPIRE’ strategy that is driving the business to transform portfolio and channels towards high-growth demand spaces.

Priya Nair, currently President, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HUL, effective August 1, 2025. She will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

Jawa has held many notable roles across his successful 37-year career, including Executive Vice President North Asia and Chair Unilever China, and Chair of Unilever Philippines, two of the most important Unilever operations, in which he achieved notable success.

In the note, he wrote, "Despite challenging market conditions, we have been able to strengthen our market leadership, tap into the cultural engine and social first demand generation, launch pathbreaking innovations and build our new strategy ‘ASPIRE: Unlocking a Billion Aspirations,’ which has started to deliver. Leading Hindustan Unilever, where I began my career, has been a humbling and enriching experience that I will always cherish."

Jawa described his return to India and HUL—where his professional career first began—as a deeply enriching experience. “Every day brought a new experience,” he wrote, recalling the excitement of reacquainting himself with India, engaging with teams across the country, and leading the business through a dynamic period.

"HUL and Unilever have been my home for 37 incredible years, during which I have grown alongside people, communities, and brands. I have had the privilege of leading businesses in several strategically important markets, including the Philippines, North Asia, and China. I owe immense gratitude to our former leaders, the Board, my mentors, and superiors, whose support and wisdom have guided me throughout my journey. I’d also like to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to the HUL family and my Unilever colleagues for being the backbone of my journey."

