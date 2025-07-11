From 49 to 14, ICC test championship 2025 sees 71% drop in advertisers: TAM

Advertising volumes during the ICC Test Championship Final 2025 saw a sharp decline of 73% compared to the 2023 edition, according to the latest TAM AdEx data. The report highlights the critical impact of India’s absence from the title clash this year, which featured Australia vs South Africa, unlike the 2023 final between India and Australia.

In stark contrast, the 2023 edition had witnessed a 7% rise in ad volumes over the inaugural final between India and New Zealand in 2021, demonstrating how India’s presence continues to be a decisive factor in attracting advertiser interest and audience engagement.

TAM’s analysis also reveals that the number of categories, advertisers and brands dropped by more than 70% in the 2025 final compared to the 2023 edition. In addition to this, there is a 71% decline in advertisers and 80% drop in brands. As per the data, there 44 categories, 49 advertisers and 70 brands in ICC TC 2023 against 13 categories, 14 advertiser and 14 brands in ICC TC 2025.

While Maruti Suzuki India led the advertiser charts in ICC TC 2023, Star India (Jio Hotstar) topped the list in 2025 with 21% share. Interestingly, the top five advertisers in ICC TC 2025 contributed over 65% of the total ad volumes, reflecting a more concentrated ad presence versus a 28% contribution by the top five advertisers in 2023.

Glaxo Smithkline, Billion Brains Garage Ventures with 13% share each, Apple Computer India with 12% and Aptech with 9% are next in the list of top five advertisers of ICC TC 2025. However, Hero MotoCorp, Coca Cola India, LinkedIn Corporation and Amazon Online India were in the list in 2023.