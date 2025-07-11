            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • recruit-holdings-cuts-6-of-workforce-at-glassdoor-indeed-amid-ai-integration-74122

Recruit Holdings cuts 6% of workforce at Glassdoor, Indeed amid AI integration

The company has offered pink slips to employees from the research & development, growth, people, and sustainability teams

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 5:52 PM
Recruit Holdings cuts 6% of workforce at Glassdoor, Indeed amid AI integration
Job search platforms Glassdoor and Indeed to cut 1,300 jobs (Image: Pexels)

Job search platforms Glassdoor and Indeed have joined the wave of AI-driven job cuts. According to a report by Reuters news agency, Recruit Holdings, the parent firm of Indeed and Glassdoor, will be slashing 1,300 jobs across the two portals due to the adoption of AI in their daily operations.

The job cuts represent about 6% of the total workforce in the Japanese recruitment platform.

As per the Reuters report, the company has offered pink slips to employees from the research & development, growth, people, and sustainability teams.

In an internal memo to employees, Recuit CEO Hisayuki "Debo" Idekoba said, "Ad is changing the world and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers".

Further, Recruit will also reportedly merge Glassdoor operations into Indeed. Consequently, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will exit the company with effect from 1 October 2025. Moreover, Indeed's LaFawn Davis, who is the chief people and sustainability officer, will also step down from his position with effect from 1 September. Davis will be succeeded by Ayano Senaha, chief operating officer of Recruit.

Japanese firm Recruit acquired Indeed in 2021 and Glassdoor in 2018. As per a Reuters report, the company has an overall headcount of 20,000 employees in the HR technology business unit.

Last year, Indeed announced it would eliminate 1,000 of its staff following the job cut of about 2,200 in the previous year.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2025 5:52 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

From 49 to 14, ICC test championship 2025 sees 71% drop in advertisers: TAM

From 49 to 14, ICC test championship 2025 sees 71% drop in advertisers: TAM

How it Works

Former Intel CEO launches AI venture focused on human values

Former Intel CEO launches AI venture focused on human values

How it Works

Radhika Yadav's music video link emerges in tennis player's fatal shooting in Gurugram

Radhika Yadav's music video link emerges in tennis player's fatal shooting in Gurugram

How it Works

Yuvraj Singh’s fundraiser highlights: Rishabh Pant’s top bid and Kohli’s beard banter

Yuvraj Singh’s fundraiser highlights: Rishabh Pant’s top bid and Kohli’s beard banter

How it Works

Nestle offices in France searched by authorities amid bottled water probe

Nestle offices in France searched by authorities amid bottled water probe

How it Works

Elon Musk’s Tesla to launch first-ever experience centre in India on July 15

Elon Musk’s Tesla to launch first-ever experience centre in India on July 15

How it Works

Spoiled milk and rotten promises: Q-comm firms' hygiene lapses threaten FMCG brand ties

Spoiled milk and rotten promises: Q-comm firms' hygiene lapses threaten FMCG brand ties