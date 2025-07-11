Recruit Holdings cuts 6% of workforce at Glassdoor, Indeed amid AI integration

Job search platforms Glassdoor and Indeed have joined the wave of AI-driven job cuts. According to a report by Reuters news agency, Recruit Holdings, the parent firm of Indeed and Glassdoor, will be slashing 1,300 jobs across the two portals due to the adoption of AI in their daily operations.

The job cuts represent about 6% of the total workforce in the Japanese recruitment platform.

As per the Reuters report, the company has offered pink slips to employees from the research & development, growth, people, and sustainability teams.

In an internal memo to employees, Recuit CEO Hisayuki "Debo" Idekoba said, "Ad is changing the world and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers".

Further, Recruit will also reportedly merge Glassdoor operations into Indeed. Consequently, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will exit the company with effect from 1 October 2025. Moreover, Indeed's LaFawn Davis, who is the chief people and sustainability officer, will also step down from his position with effect from 1 September. Davis will be succeeded by Ayano Senaha, chief operating officer of Recruit.

Japanese firm Recruit acquired Indeed in 2021 and Glassdoor in 2018. As per a Reuters report, the company has an overall headcount of 20,000 employees in the HR technology business unit.