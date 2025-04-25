Adobe launches public beta of content authenticity app to secure creator attribution in AI era

Adobe unveiled the public beta of its Content Authenticity app at MAX London, offering a powerful, free tool designed to ensure proper attribution, transparency, and protection in the age of generative AI.

The app enables creators to attach Content Credentials, a secure type of metadata, to their digital works. These credentials function like a digital signature, carrying vital attribution information such as the creator’s verified identity and links to their online presence. This innovation comes amid rising concerns from creators about misattribution and unauthorized use of digital content online.

“Creators have always deserved recognition for their contributions. In today’s fast-paced, AI-driven world, they need modern tools to protect their work. The Content Authenticity app answers that call,” said Adobe in a statement.

LinkedIn Joins as Strategic Partner

A standout feature of the app is the integration of LinkedIn’s new Verified on LinkedIn identity verification tool, enabling creators to associate their verified identity with their work. This collaboration also brings LinkedIn into the Content Authenticity Initiative, a coalition led by Adobe that now boasts over 4,500 members.

The integration will soon allow verified credentials to appear directly on LinkedIn posts, with a ‘Cr’ (Content Registered) pin showing verified attribution when users hover over shared content—adding a new layer of trust to creative works circulating on the platform.

Built by Creators, for Creators

Originally launched as a private beta last year, the Content Authenticity app has been shaped through extensive feedback from Adobe’s global creator community. Key features of the current beta include:

- Verified Attribution: Creators can embed metadata including their verified name, and social links from platforms like Behance, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

- Batch Processing: Users can apply Content Credentials to up to 50 JPG or PNG files at once, with support for more formats, including video and audio, on the way.

- AI Training Opt-Out Signals: In a first-of-its-kind move, the app allows creators to tag their content to signal preferences around its use in generative AI training datasets. Adobe says this will support future regulatory opt-outs and drive responsible AI development.

- Credential Visibility Tools: A Chrome extension and Inspect tool within the app allow viewers to access content credentials, including edit histories, when available.