YouTube launches 'Hype' in India to boost visibility for emerging creators

YouTube is doubling down on discovery for smaller creators in India with the launch of Hype - a feature designed to amplify emerging voices on the platform.

After successful beta runs in Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil, where over 5 million hypes were cast across 50,000+ unique channels, Hype is now live in one of YouTube's most dynamic creator ecosystems.

India's creator community, spanning languages, genres, and regions, has become a global force - but for creators with smaller followings (between 500 and 500,000 subscribers), getting noticed can still be a steep climb.

Here's how it works: Viewers can "hype" a newly published video (within 7 days of upload) up to three times a week, completely free of charge. Each hype contributes points to a video, propelling it up a dedicated leaderboard featured under the Explore tab. The top 100 most-hyped videos get extra visibility - with a chance to break into the YouTube home feed.

But it’s not just a numbers game. YouTube is also factoring in a bonus point system for smaller creators - the fewer subscribers you have, the more bonus points your hyped videos earn. This levels the playing field and gives newer voices a real shot at grabbing attention alongside more established names.