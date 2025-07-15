            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • youtube-launches-hype-in-india-to-boost-visibility-for-emerging-creators-74645

YouTube launches 'Hype' in India to boost visibility for emerging creators

After successful beta runs in Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil, where over 5 million hypes were cast across 50,000+ unique channels, Hype is now live in one of YouTube's most dynamic creator ecosystems.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 3:53 PM
YouTube launches 'Hype' in India to boost visibility for emerging creators
After successful beta runs in Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil, where over 5 million hypes were cast across 50,000+ unique channels, Hype is now live in one of YouTube's most dynamic creator ecosystems.

YouTube is doubling down on discovery for smaller creators in India with the launch of Hype - a feature designed to amplify emerging voices on the platform.

After successful beta runs in Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil, where over 5 million hypes were cast across 50,000+ unique channels, Hype is now live in one of YouTube's most dynamic creator ecosystems.

India's creator community, spanning languages, genres, and regions, has become a global force - but for creators with smaller followings (between 500 and 500,000 subscribers), getting noticed can still be a steep climb.

Here's how it works: Viewers can "hype" a newly published video (within 7 days of upload) up to three times a week, completely free of charge. Each hype contributes points to a video, propelling it up a dedicated leaderboard featured under the Explore tab. The top 100 most-hyped videos get extra visibility - with a chance to break into the YouTube home feed.

But it’s not just a numbers game. YouTube is also factoring in a bonus point system for smaller creators - the fewer subscribers you have, the more bonus points your hyped videos earn. This levels the playing field and gives newer voices a real shot at grabbing attention alongside more established names.

Beyond exposure, Hype also serves as a pulse-check - a new way for audiences to show which creators and content they’re vibing with the most. Badges on hyped videos will indicate fan-favorite status, adding another layer of credibility and recognition.


Tags
First Published on Jul 15, 2025 3:51 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

'Welcome to India': Anand Mahindra resurfaces old tweet to Elon Musk after Tesla's India debut

'Welcome to India': Anand Mahindra resurfaces old tweet to Elon Musk after Tesla's India debut

Brand Marketing

Tesla debuts in India with Mumbai showroom - and a flood of memes

Tesla debuts in India with Mumbai showroom - and a flood of memes

Brand Marketing

From Dog Mode to Dual Screens! Tesla’s Model Y promises a smarter drive for India

From Dog Mode to Dual Screens! Tesla’s Model Y promises a smarter drive for India

Brand Makers

Indian auto giants rev up for battle as Tesla enters domestic market

Indian auto giants rev up for battle as Tesla enters domestic market

Brand Marketing

lululemon to enter India in 2026 with Tata CLiQ partnership

lululemon to enter India in 2026 with Tata CLiQ partnership

Brand Makers

Tesla: The electrifying rise, controversies, and the legacy behind the name

Tesla: The electrifying rise, controversies, and the legacy behind the name

Brand Makers

“This Isn’t an Ad.” Deepinder Goyal shares new Zomato ad ft. SRK, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah,: WATCH

“This Isn’t an Ad.” Deepinder Goyal shares new Zomato ad ft. SRK, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah,: WATCH