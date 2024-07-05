            
      Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024, India launches UPI at Galeries Lafayette store

      As many as 7 countries ( Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and UAE) have accepted India's UPI payment system.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 5, 2024 10:00 AM
      Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France launched UPI by live use at the flagship store of Galeries Lafayette on Haussmann Boulevard in Paris

      India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology has expanded its footprints at the flagship store of Galeries Lafayette on Haussmann Boulevard in Paris ahead of the Summer Olympics, scheduled to be held on July 27 this year.

      Earlier this year, India launched UPI at the Eiffel Tower.

      Indian Embassy in France spoke about another UPI milestone on the X platform. "On July 3, 2024, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) became live at the flagship store of the world-renowned Galeries Lafayette in Haussmann, Paris. This expands the acceptance of UPI in Paris after a successful launch at the iconic Eiffel Tower," the Embassy wrote.

      Ambassador of India to France and Principality of Monaco Jawed Ashraf launched UPI by live use at the store in the presence of Nicolas Houze, CEO of Galeries Lafayette, and Alain Lacour, Chairman of Lyra Group.

      The UPI in Paris would facilitate seamless transactions for a growing number of Indian visitors who are planning to attend the Olympics.

      UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing & merchant payments into one hood.

      According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), seven countries ( Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and UAE) have accepted India's UPI payment system.


      First Published on Jul 5, 2024 9:57 AM

