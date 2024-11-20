Artificial intelligence will boost—not replace—creators: Snap CEO

Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel is optimistic about Artificial Intelligence, predicting it will boost creativity without replacing traditional creative roles anytime soon, he said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

Acknowledging that AI is rapidly transforming industries, Spiegel said, “There is so much opportunity with generative AI.”

Elaborating on Snap's collaboration with OpenAI on a chatbot and the potential for AI to enhance image and video creation, Spiegel said, “If you look at the history of our augmented reality (AR) business, a lot of those AR lenses were built in Lens Studio, involved generating a lot of 3D assets by hand.”

The Snap Inc CEO believes that AI will transform this process, stating, “I think not only will 3D assets be generated by artificial intelligence, but the entire lens authoring process, and ultimately, the rendering of the lens, will be driven by AI as well.”

Addressing concerns about AI's role in the movie industry, Spiegel referenced recent comments from actor Ben Affleck, who expressed scepticism about AI taking over creative roles.

“AI is not replacing Ben Affleck anytime soon,” Spiegel quipped, reinforcing the idea that while AI can streamline processes and reduce turnaround times, it cannot substitute for the artistry and direction provided by human creators. He added, “It’s not going to be able to do away with real actors, directors, and so on.”

Spiegel further elaborated on the democratisation of creativity that AI tools which he said can facilitate. “At Snap, we believe that everybody is born creative... but I think over time, whether it's through fear or because we don't necessarily have the tools to express ourselves, that creativity can be suppressed,” he explained. He added that when Snap provides creative tools to its community, “that sort of creativity is unleashed”.