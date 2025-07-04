From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce

What began as a side pursuit for many young Indians—writing scripts, appearing in videos, or experimenting with content on YouTube—has matured into a thriving digital economy where fame and financial independence are no longer outliers, but possibilities within reach.

In a conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, creators Ankush Bahuguna, Shibani Bedi, and Raj Grover reflected on the early uncertainty of their journeys and the moment they realised that creating content online could be more than a hobby.

“There was no such thing as a creator economy. We didn’t know whether this could be monetised,” Bedi said, recalling the ambiguity that defined those initial years. Bahuguna echoed the sentiment, describing the realisation that prompted him to leave traditional media roles. “If we can do this all by ourselves, why are we doing it for other people?” he said.

The path to stability was neither swift nor certain. Earnings were inconsistent, and the question of whether content creation could sustain a livelihood loomed large. “It took me about a year to be sure that the money I was making was enough to run my house,” Bahuguna said.

For Bedi, the turning point arrived when the first brand deal brought in ₹30,000 (about $360) for a single video. “I said if I create two videos, I will get extra income on top of my salary, and then after saving some amount, I can leave the job,” she said. The pandemic, which forced a shift in marketing strategies toward online platforms, accelerated the growth of the creator ecosystem, transforming it into what Bedi described as a “full profession.”

Grover, who began posting videos at the age of 13, noted the difference between then and now. “Back then, there was nothing. Now, you have a blueprint, platforms, and a price for everything,” he said. The infrastructure that now supports India’s creator economy—monetisation models, audience analytics, and branded collaborations—simply did not exist when he first started.

This shift reflects broader changes in India’s digital landscape, where platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and regional apps have democratized fame, giving individuals across socio-economic backgrounds a stage and a business model to pursue their creative ambitions.

“Our culture is so diverse that regional content in India works really well,” Bahuguna said. “India loves relatability—we love watching people who live lives like ours.”

Grover argued that India’s vast pool of untapped talent has also fueled this boom. “Everywhere you go, you find dancers, singers—everything. But earlier, to get fame, the only option was to go to Bollywood,” he said. Now, creators can find audiences from their homes, with short-form videos and localised content offering a viable alternative to traditional paths to celebrity.

Bedi believes that the new digital platforms have “democratised fame,” giving people autonomy over their creative expression and financial future. The shift, she said, has been profound. “Now, it’s so much easier to say, ‘I’m a creator,’ and know you can earn a living from YouTube.”

But while the ecosystem has matured, uncertainty remains. The creators acknowledged that income can fluctuate, and questions persist about the long-term sustainability of the profession.

Still, for a generation of Indians armed with smartphones and stories, the promise of the creator economy is tangible—and growing. As Bahuguna put it: “Anybody can now become a creator. It doesn’t matter what your job profile is.”