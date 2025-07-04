            
News18 beats TOI, Network18 stays ahead of Times Internet, as per ComScore

Network18 has maintained its lead over Times Internet Limited for three consecutive months, recording 315 million UVs in March and 321 million in April.

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2025 7:11 PM
Network18 has stayed ahead of Times Internet Limited, solidifying its undisputed leadership in the news ecosystem, according to May ComScore data.

According to the latest ComScore MMX Report on total digital population, Network18 recorded a whopping 300.35 million unique visitors (UVs) with 67% reach, with Times Internet Limited at just 217.83 million UVs with 48% reach, firmly establishing Network18 as the leader of the news genre.

Network18 has maintained its lead over Times Internet Limited for three consecutive months, recording 315 million UVs in March and 321 million in April. In comparison, Times Internet posted 203 million UVs in March and 196 million in April.

In the digital space, News18.com has outperformed its competitor, registering 245 million UVs, while The Times of India trails at 200 million. News18.com has consistently maintained a significant lead for three consecutive months, with 251 million UVs in March and 283 million UVs in April, compared to The Times of India’s 182 million UVs and 173 million UVs during the same period.

Network18 has reinforced its dominance on television, with its flagship news channels holding leadership positions across Hindi, English, and regional languages. CNN-News18 has maintained the No. 1 position in English news for over three consecutive years, an unprecedented achievement in the industry. Likewise, News18 India has consistently been the most-watched Hindi news channel across the country.

This comprehensive leadership underscores Network18’s standing as the most influential and trusted news network in the country today, with unmatched reach across screens, languages, and audiences in every corner of India.


First Published on Jul 4, 2025 7:11 PM

