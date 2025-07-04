Auction for 730 FM radio channels across 234 Indian cities to begin this month

Plans to launch online auctions for 730 private FM radio channels across 234 cities later this month are underway. The move could expand the reach of private radio in one of the world’s largest media markets. Speaking at the Broadcast Engineering Society Expo in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said more than 20 major companies have shown interest in bidding for the licenses under the government’s Private FM Radio Phase III policy.

“There are a lot of gains being made now in terms of private FM radio,” Jaju said as per a PTI report. “The auctions are slated to start this month, and I am sure they will see good participation.”

The auction marks the third phase of India’s push to expand private FM broadcasting. In August, the cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the plan to auction 730 channels in 234 cities with a reserve price of 7.85 billion rupees. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting began inviting applications in October.

In preparation for the auction, the ministry revised its rules in April, extending the duration of each round in the allocation stage from 30 to 60 minutes. Officials say the change is designed to give bidders more time to consider their offers, potentially leading to more efficient price discovery.