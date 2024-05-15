EaseMyTrip introduces Google Wallet to elevate travel experience

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s leading travel tech platforms, announced its partnership with Google Wallet, marking a significant leap in overall customer experience. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the travel landscape by offering travellers a seamless journey through the integration of all booking necessities into a single, user-friendly wallet, the company said.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “At EaseMyTrip, our mantra is prioritising the overall customer experience. With this integration, we are thrilled to offer our customers a streamlined process providing effortless access to boarding passes and essential information. This partnership is not just about adding another feature, but also ensuring that our users get access to the best facilities available.”

Highlighting the significance of this launch in bringing new levels of convenience for Android users across the country, Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, said, “The arrival of Google Wallet in India marks an important milestone in Android's India journey, bringing innovative and convenient experiences to simplify peoples’ daily lives. We are delighted to partner with many of India’s top brands to offer a comprehensive solution that helps you securely access and manage your everyday essentials. From boarding passes to loyalty cards, and event tickets to public transport passes – they’re there when you need them."