            
  • Home
  • digital
  • foreign-secretary-vikram-misri-daughters-targeted-in-online-attacks-65446

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, daughters targeted in online attacks

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family came under online attack following the cease-fire agreement with Pakistan, sparking debate over digital harassment and national security discourse.

By  Storyboard18May 11, 2025 9:38 PM
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, daughters targeted in online attacks

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri came under a wave of online vitriol from online 'trolls', including personal attacks and the public disclosure of private information, following a recent agreement between India and Pakistan to halt military operations.

The abuse, which erupted on social media platforms over the weekend, targeted not only Misri but also his family members, drawing criticism from civil society groups and online users who denounced the personal nature of the attacks. Misri was labeled a “traitor” and “deshdrohi,” according to media reports, while several posts questioned the citizenship status of his daughters, a move that observers said crossed ethical lines.

Didon Misri, the Foreign Secretary’s daughter who resides in London and is employed by the international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, was also subjected to online attacks. Critics targeted her for her professional involvement in providing legal assistance to Rohingya refugees. In the wake of the backlash, Misri restricted access to his account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which he had maintained prior to his appointment as Foreign Secretary.

The controversy followed the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a deadly terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, in which 26 people — many of them tourists — were killed. India responded with a military operation called 'Operation Sindoor'. Several users on social media urged for respectful discourse, condemning the targeting of Misri’s family and the broader pattern of digital harassment directed at public officials.

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao took to social media to defend Misri. Rao wrote on X, “It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification . Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down.”


Tags
First Published on May 11, 2025 9:38 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Netflix launches generative AI search tool to revolutionise content discovery

Netflix launches generative AI search tool to revolutionise content discovery

Digital

Elon Musk’s SpaceX sued over firing employee with Crohn’s Disease due to 'timed' bathroom breaks, termination threats

Elon Musk’s SpaceX sued over firing employee with Crohn’s Disease due to 'timed' bathroom breaks, termination threats

Advertising

v

v

Digital

Mexico sues Google over ‘Gulf of America’ label on maps

Mexico sues Google over ‘Gulf of America’ label on maps

Digital

Microsoft and OpenAI rework partnership amid IPO preparations

Microsoft and OpenAI rework partnership amid IPO preparations

Digital

Meta taps ex-Pentagon officials to pitch VR and AI to the US government

Meta taps ex-Pentagon officials to pitch VR and AI to the US government

How it Works

PwC lays off 1,500 employees in the US amid restructuring and slowing growth

PwC lays off 1,500 employees in the US amid restructuring and slowing growth