Generative AI reshapes media industry, raising both opportunity and concern

As generative artificial intelligence continues to upend industries worldwide, the media sector has found itself at a critical crossroads. While AI’s increasing sophistication presents new opportunities, it also raises pressing ethical and operational questions. Across the globe, news organizations are rapidly integrating AI into their workflows, using it for everything from back-end automation to audience monetization.

The Washington Post, for instance, has developed in-house AI tools to assist journalists. One such tool, Haystacker, was instrumental in analyzing over 700 advertisements related to immigration, uncovering manipulative imagery and text used to mislead audiences.

In the United Kingdom, Sky News conducted a notable experiment to evaluate AI’s impact on journalism. In 2023, the media outlet introduced its first AI-powered reporter, capable of producing a 300-word news article alongside a 90-second television segment. Tom Clarke, Sky News’ science and technology editor, acknowledged AI’s growing role in media, stating that certain newsroom tasks could be comfortably automated.

Initiatives have emerged in China, where Xinhua News Agency has explored AI-driven journalism, and in Russia, where Svovye TV has experimented with automated news delivery.

The New York Times itself has adopted machine-learning models to enhance investigative reporting. In a recent effort, AI tools were used to track Israel’s use of destructive bombs in Gaza. While AI is being leveraged to generate initial drafts of headlines, summaries, and other textual elements that aid news production and distribution, The Times has maintained that AI is not used to write full articles, with journalists retaining editorial oversight.

Elsewhere, media organizations are embracing AI to refine their reporting processes. Singapore’s SPH Media has incorporated AI and data analytics to optimize content creation, personalize storytelling, and analyze audience consumption patterns. In Australia, the national broadcaster ABC has deployed 'ABC Assist,' a bot that employs semantic search to help readers find relevant content. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Stuff Group has developed 'Democracy.AI,' a tool designed to assist journalists in navigating and prioritizing hyper-local public documents.

European media organizations are also at the forefront of AI adoption. In Germany, Handelsblatt has introduced AI-cloned voices for article narration and is exploring AI-driven fact-checking, trend recognition, and newspaper layout optimization. In the Czech Republic, Czech Radio has launched a podcast that blends human and AI-generated storytelling.

In the sports media sector, ESPN has leveraged generative AI to summarize matches in the Premier Lacrosse League and the National Women’s Soccer League. AI-generated reports are bylined as 'ESPN Generative AI Services' and explicitly labeled as AI-produced content.

India’s media giants, including Times Group, HT Media, Network18, Zee Media Corporation, and Malayala Manorama, have adopted AI for a range of newsroom functions, including translation, tagging, copy editing, SEO, video production, and image generation. AI is also playing a role in the algorithmic distribution of content, increasing audience reach while optimizing direct traffic. Additionally, AI is being used to convert traditional news articles into web stories, easing editorial workloads.

The financial media sector has similarly turned to AI for automation, particularly in stock market reporting. AI-driven tools are being deployed to assess content quality and provide editorial recommendations.

At the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, industry leaders acknowledged AI’s growing influence in media. Puneet Singhvi, CEO of Network18 Digital, described AI’s role as a blend of 'fear, trepidation, and opportunity.' He highlighted AI’s potential to streamline workflows, particularly in handling repetitive tasks. 'The digital news landscape is shifting from a text-first approach to a multimedia-heavy model, incorporating video and podcasts. AI allows us to expand our newsroom capabilities across multiple formats while enhancing content distribution,' he noted.

Mariam Mammen Mathew, chief executive of Manorama Online, emphasized AI’s ability to level the playing field, enabling smaller media outlets to compete with larger entities at a reduced cost. However, she highlighted the continued importance of human creativity, stating, 'There is nothing out there that lacks a human touch.'