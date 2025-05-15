Google Engineer responds to Microsoft layoffs, says 'Tech pays 5x more than government jobs’

As Microsoft proceeds with its largest round of layoffs since 2023, the ripple effects have sparked fresh debate about job stability in the tech sector. A Bengaluru-based Google engineer, Rahul Rana, has weighed in on social media, countering the growing sentiment that government jobs offer more security in uncertain times.

The conversation began when Sneha, an Indian user on X (formerly Twitter), shared that her cousin working at Microsoft USA had recently been laid off. “Tech is not a stable place,” she wrote, adding, “That’s why parents say to prepare for the government job. At least there is job security.”

Rana, a software professional based in India’s Silicon Valley, responded, “Why you need job security when you can make 5x of what a government employee will make in whole life, you can do in few years.”

The comment has reignited a longstanding debate between the financial rewards of the private sector and the stability of public service jobs. While some users supported Rana’s view, others pointed to the emotional and financial toll of being abruptly laid off — even with higher pay.

Rana also extended his support to those affected by the layoffs. “Sending strength to all the brilliant folks affected by the recent #Microsoft #Layoffs,” he wrote earlier. “Tough times, but new doors will open! If you’re seeking a referral, DM me… Happy to help where I can.”

Microsoft began notifying employees of layoffs on Tuesday, impacting approximately 6,000 workers, or about 3% of its workforce. A significant number of job losses occurred in Washington state, with 1,985 roles cut from its Redmond headquarters alone, including software engineering and product management roles.

While Microsoft posted robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025, the company is aggressively realigning its workforce to support its multi-billion-dollar push into artificial intelligence, including major investments in OpenAI and infrastructure.

Despite strong earnings, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC, “We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace.”