Apple to open first Pune store at KOPA Mall in September

US tech giant Apple is set to open its first retail outlet in Pune in early September, located at KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park. The upcoming 10,000 sq. ft. store will mark the company’s fourth retail store in India, following its flagship locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and most recently, Bengaluru.
According to media reports, the Pune launch is expected to attract significant attention as it comes just before Apple’s global keynote on September 9, where the company is slated to unveil its next-generation iPhone.
In recent years, Apple has significantly ramped up iPhone production in India, part of its broader strategy to reduce reliance on China and deepen its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets.
Apple had announced that it will open its newest retail store, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, on September 2, 2025. This will mark the company's third official Apple Store in India, following the launch of Apple in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Delhi's Select City Walk in 2021.
The barricade of the Bengaluru store was unveiled this morning, featuring a striking design of vibrant peacock feathers - a tribute to India's national bird and a symbol of pride.
Once open, Apple Hebbal will offer the entire Apple product lineup, alongside support from Specialists, Geniuses, Creatives, and Business Teams.
The store will also host Today at Apple sessions - free workshops designed to help customers explore digital art, storytelling, productivity tools, and coding.
