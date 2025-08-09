Microsoft’s Puneet Chandok on the books and ideas that shape great leaders

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s technology and business sectors are evolving at breakneck speed, creating opportunities for a new generation of leaders to make their mark. In this dynamic landscape, the need for purposeful, empathetic and agile leadership has never been greater. Speaking to Storyboard18, Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, shares his go-to books, resources and mindset principles for those stepping into leadership roles. His recommendations go beyond business strategy — they focus on nurturing people, sustaining impact, and shaping a well-rounded perspective in an ever-changing world.
For Chandok, leadership is as much about the inner journey as it is about external results. He highlights The Nurturing Quotient as a fresh, practical guide for leading with purpose, empathy and agility — an approach that not only drives outcomes but also ensures sustainability for teams, organisations and the leaders themselves.
Alongside this, he draws from titles like Radical Candor by Kim Scott, which emphasises truth, transparency and the power of constructive feedback, and Principles by Ray Dalio, a deep dive into decision-making grounded in clear values. These books, Chandok says, help leaders strike a balance between delivering results and cultivating trust.
He likens the human mind to a canvas, where each book, conversation, and experience adds new colours, textures and dimensions. This, he believes, is what creates vibrant, adaptable leadership. The key, according to Chandok, is to stay open to learning — whether through books, podcasts, or engaging with diverse voices — because, much like nutrition shapes the body, what we feed our minds shapes our thoughts, decisions and leadership style.
In a world where technology evolves faster than ever, Chandok’s advice underscores a timeless truth: leadership is a craft that must be continuously honed. By blending practical tools with a commitment to empathy, curiosity and learning, India’s emerging leaders can not only navigate disruption but also inspire and sustain those around them. As Chandok’s reading list suggests, the most effective leaders are those who invest as much in shaping their minds as they do in shaping their organisations.