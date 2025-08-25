Shemaroo Entertainment elevates Anuja Trivedi'a role to Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Shemaroo Entertainment has announced an expanded role for Anuja Trivedi, who will now serve as the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. In addition to leading the marketing function, Trivedi will also oversee the central strategy team, who will now report directly to her.
Trivedi's key strengths include understanding of strategy in Indian context, understanding of the consumer and crafting unique marketing propositions for them, identifying and maximizing monetization, relationship building and innovation.
As a former media professional at Star India, she worked across various functions from strategy, content and marketing to ad sales, continuing to lead and deliver topline and bottom line growth for the network. As the content studio strategy head, she continued to shape content pipelines across linear and digital.
As the former business strategy head for the Hindi entertainment business, she has worked on both content and marketing strategy to position shows in a cluttered environment, growing network share from 33 percent to 35 percent. As the former product and revenue strategy head of Hindi entertainment channels, she has led monetization, pricing and client wise strategies for key network channels.
Prior to this, she has held stints at McKinsey & Co. and at World Gold Council.
